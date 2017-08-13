Washington Redskins wrap up training camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 17 days later, the Washington Redskins put the finishing touches on a fifth straight year of training camp in the river city with its final day of open practices to fans.

The Redskins will hold a closed practice Monday morning for training camp employees and security members only before heading back to Ashburn, Va. to continue their preseason training.

Key injuries occurred during training camp that will leave the roster depleted in some areas. Fourth-year outside linebacker Trent Murphy will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL, second-year wide receiver Josh Doctson tweaked his hamstring and is day-to-day, tight end Jordan Reed continues to nurse a toe injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Washington opened their preseason schedule with a 23-3 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore this past Thursday. The starting offensive unit was lackluster in the six snaps they played, losing a yard and going three and out twice.

The team’s next preseason game is at FedEx Field on Saturday, September 19th, 7:30 p.m. against the Green Bay Packers.