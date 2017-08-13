Vigils planned to commemorate the events in Charlottesville

(WRIC) — Vigils are being held Sunday throughout Virginia and in Washington D.C. to commemorate the lives of those who died and reflect on the events that happened in Charlottesville Saturday during a rally to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.
Rallies and vigils will be taking place in Richmond, Washington D.C. and Charlottesville and will be taking place throughout the day.
- The Peace Rally to Remember 3 will be taking place at the Reconciliation Statue at the corner of 15th Street and East Main Street in Richmond at 5 p.m.
- The Charlottesville Candlelight Vigil is taking place outside the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. starting at 7 p.m.
- The Charlottesville National Prayer Vigil for Healing is happening at the corner of Main Street and Third Street in Charlottesville at 4 p.m.
- The Come Together Charlottesville Vigil will be at the corner of 4th Street and Water Street and begins at 7 p.m.
- The Candlelight Vigil for Heather Heyer will begin at the UVA rotunda and continue to Emancipation Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m.
If you would like, you can make a donation to the family of Heather Heyer here. Heyer died when a driver plowed their car into a crowd on the downtown Charlottesville Mall. 19 others were also injured.
