Vigils planned to commemorate the events in Charlottesville

(WRIC) — Vigils are being held Sunday throughout Virginia and in Washington D.C. to commemorate the lives of those who died and reflect on the events that happened in Charlottesville Saturday during a rally to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.

Rallies and vigils will be taking place in Richmond, Washington D.C. and Charlottesville and will be taking place throughout the day.

If you would like, you can make a donation to the family of Heather Heyer here. Heyer died when a driver plowed their car into a crowd on the downtown Charlottesville Mall. 19 others were also injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

