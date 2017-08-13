UVa’s Cole Blackman has successful surgery on broken leg

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Cavaliers sophomore receiver Cole Blackman tweeted Saturday evening he is on his way to recovery from leg surgery.

Minor setback for a major comeback.. surgery went well. I promise I'm coming back stronger than ever🙏🏼 #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/xwpb0QP4kq — Cole Blackman (@ColeWorld_14) August 13, 2017

Blackman, a former Atlee high school standout in football and baseball, went up for a pass during the Cavaliers’ scrimmage Saturday. When he landed, his left foot snapped. He had a broken tibia and fibula.

Cole will miss the 2017 season, but tells 8News he’s thankful for all the support he’s getting from friends and family in Charlottesville and at home in the greater Richmond area.