Unexpected delivery turns heartbreak into joy for grieving mother

(WFLA) – A Wisconsin mother was planning a memorial for the anniversary of her baby daughter’s death when she was rushed to the hospital and the unthinkable happened.

Aleece Geist said her daughter Zentavia was born on August 4, 2013. Sadly, she passed away five months later, the mother said tearfully.

Since her daughter’s passing, Aleece said she and her family and friends gather each year at a nearby park to celebrate her daughter’s short life on her birthday.

When it came time for Zentaviah’s memorial this year, Geist told the local affiliate she started experiencing “physical and emotional pain.”

She checked into the Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie, and nearly two hours later, she was left holding a 6 pound 7-ounce baby named Mira—which just so happens to be short for miracle. Mira came into the world 15 minutes before her big sister’s memorial was supposed to begin, Geist said.

“For Mira to come that day, on her own, I don’t have words,” said Geist. “It’s just amazing that she has a sister to share that celebration with.”

For curious minds wondering why the mother didn’t know she was pregnant, Geist told WEAU it was because the baby was calm and she never felt a kick.

