RPD: Protests currently underway in Richmond

Demonstrators continuing westbound toward Harrison. WB lanes blocked. #RVA pic.twitter.com/v098f4LUWd — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 14, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are reporting that a protest is underway in downtown Richmond near the VCU campus.

Police said demonstrators are marching westbound on West Broad Street near the intersection with North Laurel Street.

An 8News reporter at the scene said that some of the protesters appear to be armed with bats.

Police said roads in the area are currently blocked.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.