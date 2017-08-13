Rally organizer booed, pushed in Charlottesville

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The man who organized a rally in Charlottesville that sparked violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters tried to hold a news conference a day after the deadly event, but a crowd of several hundred booed him and forced him away from the lectern.

Jason Kessler is a blogger based in Charlottesville, and as he came out to speak Sunday afternoon near City Hall, he was surrounded by cameras and people. Some people chanted and made noises with drums and other instruments. Among the chants: “You’re wearing the wrong hood,” a reference to the Ku Klux Klan.

Kessler mimicked looking at his watch and indicated he’d wait to speak.

A few people approached, crossing the line of TV cameras.

One man pushed Kessler. A woman tackled him.

Kessler asked state troopers on the scene for help. Eventually, they escorted him off. State police say troopers approached the area as the crowd got aggressive but made no arrests.

Prior to the news conference, Kessler issued a statement in which he blamed the police and local officials for Saturday’s violence.

“The blame for today’s violence is primarily the result of the Charlottesville government officials and the law enforcement officers which failed to maintain law and order by protecting the First Amendment rights of the participants of the ‘Unite the Right’ rally,” Kessler said.

Virginia State Police charged a Charlottesville man with misdemeanor assault and battery after he spit on Kessler as police were escorting him.

Robert K. Litzenberger, 47, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. after a trooper observed the incident as Kessler was walking away from the conference.

