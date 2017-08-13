Protesters opposed to Confederate monuments march through Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are reporting that a protest is underway in downtown Richmond near the VCU campus.
While 8News was not able to determine who organized the march, groups carrying anti-fascist flags chanted anti-Confederate phrases and demanded that the monuments be removed.
Police said demonstrators marched from the corner of Broad Street and North Laurel Street west toward Lombardy before getting onto Monument Avenue and marching to the Robert E. Lee Monument. The group then turned around and stopped briefly by the JEB Stuart Statue before getting back on Broad Street.
RPD: Protests currently underway in Richmond
At one point a protester carrying an anti-fascist flag climbed the JEB Stuart Statue
In a video, it appears that at least one protester is armed with a bat.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
