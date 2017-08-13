Pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured on Courthouse Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident that critically injured a woman who was crossing the road on foot.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Courthouse Road at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police said that the woman was hit by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Courthouse Road.

She was taken to Chippenham Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police are investigating to determine how the incident happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

