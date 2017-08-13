Officials identify woman killed in Charlottesville crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department continues to investigate the fatal traffic crash that occurred Saturday, at 1:42 p.m., at the intersection of 4th Street SE and E. Water Street.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on 4th Street. A Dodge Challenger was traveling south on 4th Street at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a sedan headed south on 4th Street. The impact of that crash pushed the sedan into the minivan in front of it. The minivan had slowed for a crowd of people crossing through the intersection. The impact of the crash pushed the vehicles into the crowd of pedestrians. The Dodge Challenger fled the scene, but was located and stopped a short time later by Charlottesville Police.

One of the pedestrians in the crowd struck on the street, Heather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital, where she was declared deceased.

There were 19 other pedestrians who suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor, and were transported to UVA Hospital, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, or treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, James A. Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, was taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run.

