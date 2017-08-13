Justin Thomas rallies to win the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Justin Thomas has his first major title after overtaking Kevin Kisner and several others in winning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The world’s 14th-ranked player closed with a 3-under 68 that included four birdies in a six-hole stretch. The run included a dramatic putt on the par-5 10th hole where his ball lingered on the left edge of the cup for about 12 seconds before falling in. He followed that by chipping in from the fringe on No. 13 for another birdie.

Thomas all-but secured his fourth win of the year by sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, giving him a three-shot edge. He started the day two shots behind Kisner before finishing 8 under for the tournament.

Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hay-zehn), Patrick Reed and Francesco Molinari tied for second at 6 under, though none had a chance to win as they played the 18th. Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee math-soo-YAH’-mah) finished three strokes back. Matsuyama began the round one shot off the lead as he tried to become the first Japanese player to win a major.

Kisner faded at the end, beginning with a three-putt for bogey on 16. That was followed by a birdie miss and a double-bogey for a 3-over 74 that left him four shots back.

Chris Stroud fired a 5-over 76 after entering the round within one shot of Kisner.