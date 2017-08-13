‘I went 7 stories down’; woman who crashed off parking garage speaks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christi Bowmer says she is still recovering after her car went crashing over the edge of the seventh floor of a downtown Austin parking garage.

Bowmer, who lives in Cedar Park, says the wires that serve as walls in the parking garage made her “freak out.”

“I realized that hey — there’s no barrier, there’s just four wires here. My foot slipped off the brake,” she said. “And I just went straight through the wires and hit the wall on the other side and I hit a gas line on the way down and I went seven stories down and it was horrific.”

Bowmer says she thought she was going to die when her BMW plunged to the alley of the Littlefield Garage, at 508 Brazos St., on July 13. “I thought it was over. I just want to say thank you to all those people who helped me.”

Shocking surveillance video of the car crashing to the ground was released by the Austin Police Department on Thursday. Construction workers and bystanders rushed to her aid.

“There were — I’m sorry I get so emotional. It was just so horrific and the good Samaritans that came out and pulled me out of my car. If they hadn’t pulled me out of my car, the medical team told me that I would not have made it. I would have bled out right there.”

Bowmer says she had arterial hemorrhaging. “I heard a doctor from the left say, ‘it’s a hot mess in there.’”

“I think by being calm and having those people — the man praying for me kept me calm. And the fact that I was at peace because I got to say goodbye and I had someone preaching with me telling me that if i had to go I had somebody right there with me taking me to the right place,” she said.

Christi Bowmer has had multiple medical problems and procedures from the crash, which necessitated shaving off the front part of her hair, and fears she will have back problems for the rest of her life.

She credits the safety features in her BMW for helping to save her life.

Bowmer’s attorney, Sean Breen, says she plans to file a lawsuit soon. She wants to make sure the “danger” in this garage and others is fixed, “so no one else has to suffer this nightmare.”

