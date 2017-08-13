Group requests permit to hold event at Lee Monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the group Americans for Richmond Monument Preservation have requested a permit to hold an event in September at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond according to state officials.

Dena Potter from the Virginia Department of General Services said that the request is currently under review.

If granted, the group will hold an event at the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond on September 16.

This comes a day after a protest about the removal of another Confederate monument in Charlottesville turned violent. 35 were injured and one woman was killed.

According to The Virginia Flaggers blog, organizers from the group Save Southern Heritage are also working to obtain a permit for a rally.

The Virginia Flaggers blog said that their protest is in response to a series of public hearings to decide the future of Confederate monuments in Richmond. The next public hearing is being held September 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Historical Society, located at 428 North Boulevard.

