Flying Squirrels round out Reading 3-0 to conclude weekend series

The following comes from a Richmond Flying Squirrels press release

RICHMOND, Va. – On a day without peanuts at the ballpark to accommodate fans with allergies, the Flying Squirrels shelled Reading to the tune of 3-0 . K.C .Hobson, Caleb Gindl and Myles Schroder all launched solo home runs to back a career performance from starting pitcher Matt Lujan. The lefty Lujan turned in a career-high eight innings, while scattering eight hits in the win. Richmond (51-68) split the series and will be off on Monday before traveling to Harrisburg for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday.

K.C. Hobson powered the Squirrels to a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Facing Reading RHP Tyler Viza, Hobson wailed a solo blast over the right field fence to take the early lead. It was the seventh home run of the year for Richmond’s powerful first baseman.

Squirrels starter Matt Lujan battled through base runners throughout the early innings. Lujan managed to strand a pair on base in the first and another in the second. The Squirrels defense stood strong in the fourth after Damek Tomscha singled and Jiandido Tromp double to begin the inning. Chace Numate then grounded a ball to third where Brandon Bednar fielded and initiated a rundown for the first out. Lujan then picked off Tromp at second and escaped the inning on his 51st pitch of the game

Lujan, utilizing his plus pickoff move, continued to nullify Reading on the bases. Angelo Mora singled with two outs in the fifth and was caught wandering off the bag on the move to first from Lujan.

Richmond provided some more punch with a pair a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. Caleb Gindl launched his third homer of the series to begin the inning and Myles Schroder added a deep blast to right field off of Viza. The fifth would be Viza’s final frame. He allowed three runs on seven hits and used 86 pitches in the defeat. Viza (8-8) struck out four and walked two.

Lujan continued to dazzle through a career-high eight innings. the lefty retired the sidein order in the sixth and worked around a one-out double in the seventh. Manager Kyle Haines sent Lujan back to the mound for the eighth inning with 89 pitches alread thrown, and Lujan worked a double play to end hit outing. Lujan ( 4-2) struck out two and walk just one in the win.

Garrett Cleavinger relieved Viza in the sixth inning. Cleavinger walked two and stuck out two in the inning. Ranfi Casmiiro and Victor Arano each added a scoreless inning from the Reading bullpen.

Flying Squirrels closer Tyler Cyr shut the door in the ninth to earn his 16th save of the year. Cyr struck out Chace Numata to end the game and split the series. Cyr’s scoreless inning completed the Squirrels seventh shut out of the season.