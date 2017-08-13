16-year-old injured in northside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are reporting that a sixteen-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when she was shot in the face.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pollock Street.

When police arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the face.

She was transported to an area hospital with injuries that police described as non-life threatening.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

