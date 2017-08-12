Hokies sorting out starting QB, Cavaliers have a backup plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The college football season is over two weeks away from kicking off the 2017-2018 schedule. In the commonwealth, the Hokies and Cavaliers continue fall camps eyeing their season openers later this month: No. 22 Virginia Tech plays No. 20 West Virginia at FedEx Field on Sunday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m. while Virginia hosts William & Mary on Saturday, September 2nd at 3:30 p.m.

The Hokies have yet to name their starting quarterback, a three-man competition that includes freshman Hendon Hooker, redshirt junior transfer A.J. Bush from Nebraska, and redshirt freshman Josh Jackson.

The Cavaliers’ starting quarterback is redshirt senior Kurt Benkert, returning to the role he earned in 2016. However, if Benkert goes down the Hoos have a backup plan in the form of freshman quarterback Lindell Stone, a recent graduate of Woodberry Forest School who owns VISAA records for career and single season passing yards and touchdowns.