Continuing coverage of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville

Unlawful assembly declared by Charlottesville Police Department.

11:30 a.m.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine posted a comment on his Facebook page in response to the rally in Charlottesville.

I’m deeply disturbed that our country has to wake up to headlines of torch-wielding white nationalists promoting bigotry and inciting fear on a college campus in Virginia. I’m praying for, and urging, peace today. Racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric sow seeds of hatred in our communities. That’s not who we are, that’s not what Virginians stand for, and we have no intention of moving backwards toward the division of the past. People peddling in hate from outside of Charlottesville will never define this vibrant community.

11:25 a.m.

Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones and Interim County Executive Doug Walker has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency for Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

According to a post on Facebook, the joint declaration allows local officials to request additional resources if needed to respond to the events occurring Saturday.

Activities that are taking place outside the downtown Charlottesville area are not being impacted by the rally or the emergency declaration at this time.

11:17 a.m.

Thousands of people have already gathered at Emancipation Park.

There have reportedly been several incidents involving pepper spray, as well several fights.

11:11 a.m.

Reports from on the scene say people are throwing soda cans full of cement.

At this time, no injuries reported from this.

11:06 a.m.

Virginia state Delegate David Toscano released a statement on the rally in Charlottesville.

As the former mayor of this beautiful, inclusive and progressive community, I am saddened that our city may draw thousands who would come here to sow division and hate. The alt-right agenda has been brought to Charlottesville by people who are neither from our community nor who represent its values. We will strive to ensure the day does not erupt into violence, and we will redouble our efforts to remain civically engaged so that darkness does not obscure our light.

10:52 a.m.

Reports on the scene say people have been throwing human waste and other items at them.

People are already gathering for the Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park.

According to the Virginia State Police, there has been an altercation that has injured two people.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

Local blogger Jason Kessler arranged the Unite the Right rally to protest a Charlottesville city decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from the park.

The city did approve a permit for the rally, but wanted Kessler to move it to McIntire Park instead.

On Friday, Kessler filed an injunction to force the city to let the rally take place at Emancipation Park.

The judge ruled late Friday night in Kessler’s favor.

The rally is officially scheduled to begin around 12 p.m.

This one story will be constantly updated throughout the day as the situation develops.

This is a developing story.

