CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crowd of alt-right supporters carrying torches marched through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night.

The march started just before 10 p.m. near the intramural field coming to an end at the Thomas Jefferson statue on the steps of the Rotunda.

Police have not released an official statement of how many people were arrested.

The march happened the night before the Unite the Right rally, which is set to take place at Emancipation Park on Saturday.