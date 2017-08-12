8SportsBlitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Hopewell Blue Devils

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Blue Devils have made the 3A VHSL state playoffs in four consecutive seasons under head coach Ricky Irby. In 2016, they made it to the state semi-final and fell one win short of appearing in the state championship game, a chance to win the school’s first football title in over a decade.

Hopewell finished the season 6-6, including postseason play. They return standout seniors Ronnie Walker at running back and Greg Cuffey at quarterback.

The Blue Devils begin the season in Portsmouth, Va. against I.C. Norcom on Friday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m.