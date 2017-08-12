8News reporter Aaron Thomas is reporting live from the scene where a car plowed into a group of protesters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — 8News reporter Aaron Thomas is reporting live from the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville, killing one and injuring 19 others.

Tensions remain high in the area as emergency response workers attempt to treat and evacuate those who were hurt.

The mayor in Charlottesville is asking that people get off the streets in an attempt to prevent further incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

