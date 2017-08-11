Woman arrested, charged in Petersburg burglaries; police looking for male accomplice

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are looking for a man who they say is responsible for two recent burglaries in the area.

Police began looking for 53-year-old Benjamin Hall, of Petersburg, after arresting a woman who they say is also responsible: Sierra West, 28, also of Petersburg.

Police arrested West early Friday after responding to Best Stop Carryout Fish Grill on South Union Street after receiving a tip.

West has been charged in connection with an attempted burglary at the restaurant and with a burglary of 116 South Adams Street. Her charges include attempted burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools and two counts of conspiracy.

Police said Hall was involved in both incidents. There are warrants for Hall’s arrest for attempted burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools and two counts of conspiracy.

If you have any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

