RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Va. prepares to host the International Motor Sports Association in late August with its WeatherTech Sportscar Championship that runs from August 25th to the 27th.

The weekend will feature cars ranging from Corvettes, BMWs and Ferraris. Tommy Milner, a northern Virginia native, is a driver for Corvette Racing and calls VIR his home track.