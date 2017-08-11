Richmond tax delinquent properties to be put up for auction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is attempting to clean up the blight and get through its backlog of tax delinquent properties. 33 tax delinquent properties in Richmond will be put up for auction on August 23.

“We have commercial properties, residential properties, approximately 22 lots and 14 houses,” explains Mark Motley President and CEO of Motleys Asset Disposition Group. Motleys will hold the auction at its Richmond headquarters.

The auction list includes properties in Southside, Manchester and several homes in Church Hill.

“An eyesore for years, 25 years,” says 24th Street resident Bennie Jackson about one of the boarded up properties on his block.

He said he is happy to see it’s finally for sale.

Several properties that a recent 8News investigation found were tax delinquent for more than two decades will also be on the auction block.

Among these is a seven-acres plot on Warwick Road as well as a lot overgrown with weeds on Decatur Street. Neighbors said it has been a concern for some time now.

“You know it’s dangerous,” said Leonard Jones to 8News during our investigation last month.

While the auction could help revitalize neighborhoods burdened with tax delinquent properties, the 33 parcels are only a small portion of the City’s 8,500 tax delinquent properties

The loss of revenue for the Richmond is more than $37 million dollars.

Mayor Levar Stoney is launching a tax amnesty period starting next week.

Last month, he had this message for tax delinquents: “Once that grace is over, that is the time that we’ll come after you.”

The Mayor told 8News the City has added staff in an attempt to get more properties ready for future auctions.

“It is a great way for the City to recapture a lot of revenue that has not been paid,” Motley said.

As for the August auction, all of the properties can be viewed on Motley’s website.

A minimum of $2,500 dollars or 20 percent is needed for a down payment. If you plan to attend the auction, you’ll need to bring a cashier’s check.

Motley expects a good turnout and says there’s a good selection including a lot overlooking the James River.

“The interest rates are still low and the real estate market in Richmond is red hot,” Motley said.

Richmond’s tax delinquent auction is August 23 at 4 pm. Motley’s is located at 3600 Deepwater Terminal Road, Richmond, VA 23234.

