Richmond DPU highlights importance of calling 8-1-1 before you dig

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To highlight the importance of calling “8-1-1 Before You Dig,” the city of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store at White Oak Mall on Laburnum Avenue on Friday to remind customers to always call 8-1-1 at least 48 hours before doing any underground digging.

DPU’s friendly life-sized natural gas meter mascot and other DPU staff will also be on hand with natural gas safety information, prizes and giveaways for 8-1-1 Day.

According to DPU, the city of Richmond maintains more than 1800 miles of underground natural gas pipeline in our service territory.

The 8-1-1 Day celebrations will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Friday’s festivities, DPU says they will also have an information booth at Sunday’s Carytown Watermelon Festival.

If you want more information about 811 and Digging with Care, call 804-646-7000 or visit DPU’s website here.

