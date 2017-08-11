Reports: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games by NFL

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after a 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Arlington, Texas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAVY) – Multiple outlets are reporting that Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended six games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

The report was first broken by ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

The suspension is the result of Elliott being under investigation for domestic violence.

Elliott has three business days to file an appeal of the suspension.

