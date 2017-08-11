Reports: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games by NFL

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAVY) – Multiple outlets are reporting that Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended six games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

The report was first broken by ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to appeal 6-game suspension, per sources. Has three business days to file appeal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

The suspension is the result of Elliott being under investigation for domestic violence.

Elliott has three business days to file an appeal of the suspension.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.