Redskins’ Trent Murphy out for season with torn ACL

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins learned Friday outside linebacker Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL in Thursday night’s 23-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Murphy will miss the rest of the 2017 season.
Murphy was set to serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season after violating the NFL’s drug abuse policy in the offseason.
The fourth year veteran out of Stanford had a career year in 2016, totaling nine sacks and 47 combined tackles.
The Redskins also will be without safety Su’a Cravens for some time with a knee sprain.
The Washington Redskins return to training camp Saturday for one practice that starts at 1:30 p.m. Their next preseason game is at FedEx Field against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19th at 7:30 p.m.