Redskins’ Trent Murphy out for season with torn ACL

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins learned Friday outside linebacker Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL in Thursday night’s 23-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Murphy will miss the rest of the 2017 season.

Washington LB Trent Murphy has a torn ACL, as @nflnetwork reported, but also has a torn MCL as well, per source. Season-ending injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Murphy was set to serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season after violating the NFL’s drug abuse policy in the offseason.

The fourth year veteran out of Stanford had a career year in 2016, totaling nine sacks and 47 combined tackles.

The Redskins also will be without safety Su’a Cravens for some time with a knee sprain.

Redskins safety Su'a Cravens will only miss two to three weeks after he 'tweaked' his knee, per source. He… https://t.co/hjw5gni7L4 — John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2017

The Washington Redskins return to training camp Saturday for one practice that starts at 1:30 p.m. Their next preseason game is at FedEx Field against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19th at 7:30 p.m.