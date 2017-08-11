Powhatan police looking for men who stole prescription medication from CVS Pharmacy

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information after two men broke into a CVS Pharmacy and took about $430 worth of prescription medication.

The crime happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the CVS on South Creek One.

According to the sheriff’s office, two black males forced their way into the store before stealing the medication.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-HELP and note incident 2017-014519.

