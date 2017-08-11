Police looking for sex assault suspect from incident on Appomattox River Trail

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a female runner on the Appomattox River Trail Monday morning.

Police said the victim was able to push the suspect away at which point he fled westbound on the trail.

In a release, police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s with brown hair, blue eyes who had a beard. Police said he’s about 5’8″ in height and that he weighs between 150 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt or hoodie.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area that may have seen or heard the incident or who recognizes the composite drawing of the suspect, or who witnessed any suspicious activity along the trail contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300 (option #7), or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

