Photos show suspect fleeing after allegedly robbing victim of electronic device in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are searching for the suspect who allegedly threatened and robbed a victim of her electronic device on Thursday.

Authorities say that at approximately 8 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 7500 block of Staples Mill Road for a robbery.

“The victim met a person who was to buy an electronic device the victim was selling,” Henrico police said. “During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the device, and during a struggle, threatened the victim.”

The suspect then fled on foot with the victim’s property and was last seen leaving the area as a passenger in a silver four-door passenger car, police say.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, 6’0”- 6’2”, 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white shoes and socks.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

