Northern Va. mom, daughter missing for over a week

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County police are asking for help in locating a woman and infant that have been missing for over a week.

Police say Amira Angelica Jones, 25, and Aniyha Grace Copeland, 1, voluntarily left their home sometime on Aug. 3 located in the 3400 block of Beale Ct in Woodbridge.

“A family member returned home from work the morning of August 4 to find Ms. Jones and her infant daughter, Aniyha, gone along with their belongings,” Prince William County police said. “Family members contacted police on the morning of Aug. 10 after not hearing from Ms. Jones since she was last seen on Aug. 3.”

Authorities believe that Jones may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered. Due to Aniyha’s age and her mother’s possible need of assistance, police are concerned for the welfare of Aniyha which also qualifies her as being endangered.

Amira Angelica Jones is described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what Jones may be wearing.

Aniyha Grace Copeland is described by police as weighing approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

