Nominate someone for a community service award

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you know someone who deserves an award for their service to the community you can nominate them for the Community Awards for Service Excellence.

They are looking for youngsters ages 12-18 and adults ages 19 and up who volunteer and do community service.

Nomination forms are available at the Dan Bedford Agency at 9710 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. The award winners will be recognized at the Community Awards for Service Excellence Reception on October 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Monica Haynes was in studio to talk to Kerri O’Brien about what they are looking for in a nominee.

