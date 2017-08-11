Let’s Eat RVA: Mama J’s Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you in the mood for some real Southern cuisine? Look no further than Mama J’s Kitchen in Jackson Ward. Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond magazine, and I took a trip to the restaurant and boy, was it delicious!

Owner Lester Johnson tells us the recipes are authentic Southern and comes from his mom, grandma, and great-grandmother; it’s the food that he and his brother grew up with.

Mama J’s offers a wonderful setting that lets you feel you are back in time at a holiday meal at your mother’s house. Everything on the menu is A la Carte and that gives you a chance to do a little mixing and matching of what you want from the menu.

Robey and I tried the catfish appetizer, otherwise known as the catfish nuggets. This is an offshoot of the main catfish entrée. If you’re not in the mood for catfish, try their fried chicken, pork chops with gravy, and other great Southern meals. Don’t forget the sides like macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and candied yams.

