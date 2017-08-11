Let’s Eat RVA: Catfish nuggets at Mama J’s Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you in the mood for some real Southern cuisine? Look no further than Mama J’s Kitchen in Jackson Ward. Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine, and I took a trip to the soul food restaurant.

The owner of Mama J’s Kitchen, Lester Johnson, told us the recipes are authentic Southern and comes from his mom, grandma and great-grandmother — it’s the food that he and his brother grew up with.

Mama J’s offers a wonderful setting that lets you feel you are back in time at a holiday meal at your mother’s house. Everything on the menu is A la carte and that gives you a chance to do a little mixing and matching of what you want from the menu.

Robey and I tried the catfish appetizer, otherwise known as the catfish nuggets, which is an offshoot of the main catfish entrée.

“These are my favorite in Richmond.” — Let’s Eat RVA host Robey Martin.

If you’re not in the mood for catfish, try their fried chicken, pork chops with gravy, crab cakes and other great Southern meals. But don’t forget the side dishes of macaroni and cheese, collard greens, candied yams and more.

Watch Robey and I try the catfish nuggets in the video above and visit here for more Let’s Eat RVA pieces where we explore different menu items at various Richmond eateries.

