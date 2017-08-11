Inmate goes live on Facebook inside South Carolina jail

(KRON) An inmate behind bars in a South Carolina jail used Facebook Live to broadcast a tour of the facility and talk to his ‘baby mama’ all while brandishing a knife.

Using a smuggled cell phone inmate Joey Rivera laughs while walking around the Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

The 31-year-old convict used Facebook Live on August 4th with a fellow inmate brandishing a knife in the 3-minute video.

“Check it out,” Rivera said. “You see this [expletive]? This how we do it in here. All day long.”

Rivera who is serving a 10-year sentence for a 2014 burglary conviction appears to threaten a man he believes is talking to his girlfriend.

Rivera walks up and down the halls of the facility seemingly without consequence. There do not appear to be any corrections officers near him.

The inmate also appears to be communicating with several of his Facebook friends, one of whom he refers to as his “baby momma.”

“Baby momma is tripping,” Rivera said. “But she watching, though. And she loving me, though. She can talk all that [expletive] she want, but [expletive] real in here. They love me in here. You hear me? Big knives and all.”

Rivera’s Facebook page has been taken down since that video was broadcast.

