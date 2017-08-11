Gr8 Weekend Events: Artful Wedding, Bugstock 3, and Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you or someone you know is about to get married, head over to Blue Bee Cider for an event on Sunday just for you — the “Richmond Bride Artful Wedding: Toast to the Future.” They have experts in real estate, financial planning, and wedding planning to help you and your spouse start your life together. Wash it all down with cider and tasty snacks. Plus, look out for swagbags and giveaways. It’s from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Summit Ave. in Richmond.

If you want to relive the 60’s with VW bugs and retro music, there’s an event for you on Sunday. It’s called “Bugstock 3: VDubs For Me!” They’ll have tie-dye, flower power, food trucks, music, and games such as hula hooping. Plus, a car show with classic and modern Volkswagen bugs and buses. It’s from noon to 4 p.m. at Twin Hickory Park in Glen Allen.

A duck calling competition is just one of the things you can expect at the 34th annual Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show this weekend. It’s even bigger and better this year with more than 150 exhibitors. You can plan your next hunting trip, check out the kid’s decoy painting area, and see wild game cooking seminars. It’s from 1 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Richmond Raceway Complex on E. Laburnum Ave.

For more Gr8 Weekend Events where you live, just visit the community calendar here.

