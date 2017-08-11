Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot reaches $393 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you feeling lucky? On Friday night, you have another chance to hit the Mega Millions jackpot that has now reached to $393 million.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

If no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to increase.

In case you were wondering, the luckiest states to play the lottery are New York and California. The unluckiest states are Maine, Vermont, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Oregon.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.

Your odds of winning the Powerball and Mega Millions are about one in 75 quadrillion. You actually have a better chance of being killed by a meteorite strike — at the same time you’re being attacked by a shark.

