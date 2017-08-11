Crews battle two-alarm fire at Country Club of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the County Club of Virginia, located at 6031 St. Andrews Lane late Friday morning.

Richmond Fire told 8News the call for the fire came in at 10:44 a.m. Once crews arrived on the scene they saw flames coming from the roof; fire was also inside the building.

Fire officials say they marked it as a second-alarm fire due to the heat and humidity, not necessarily the fire itself.

The fire was marked under control at 11:34 a.m., but crews are still looking for hot spots.

Fire under control at Country Club of Virginia clubhouse. No one hurt. @richmondfire investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/v9FmzD6YtS — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) August 11, 2017

8News reporter Kristin Smith is reporting that damage created by the building’s sprinkler system might be worse than the damage caused by the fire itself.

Hearing water cleanup may be a bigger issue than fire damage at Country Club of VA. The sprinkler system dumped thousands of gallons inside. pic.twitter.com/OeZar3It1O — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) August 11, 2017

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

