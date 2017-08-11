Chesterfield fire crews respond to fire at Midlothian seafood restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A small fire in a bathroom at a seafood restaurant in Midlothian had Chesterfield Fire crews responding to the scene Friday afternoon.

Latitude Seafood Company is located at Westchester Commons, near the intersection of Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike.

According to a tweet from Chesterfield Fire officials, the fire did not lead to an interruption in service at the restaurant.

Small fire in bathroom at Latitude Seafood company at Westchester Commons in Midlothian. No interruption in business. pic.twitter.com/KXD3ZQLqKc — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) August 11, 2017

