Carytown gearing up for its 34th annual Watermelon Festival this Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people are expected to flood Carytown this Sunday for its 34th annual watermelon festival.

Last year, there were 118,000 people and this year, the Carytown Merchants Association is expecting more people to come out for all the family fun.

There will be 3,000 watermelons along with dozens of performers and hundreds of vendors.

The one-day festival is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

