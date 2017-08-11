Bank robbery suspect sought in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who robbed an area bank Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank located at 2864 Jefferson Davis Highway. Bank employees reported that the suspect entered the bank, walked up to the teller window and handed over a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect was seen getting into a light colored sedan — possibly a Toyota Camry or Nissan Altima style vehicle, according to police — that was parked at a nearby business and fleeing the scene.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male who is roughly 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and between 45-50 years old with a black beard and mustache. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatpants and navy blue baseball cap.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or vehicle in the area or has information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400, Stafford Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020 (where callers may remain anonymous) or TEXT “Stafford” + your tip to CRIMES (27463).

