Ask Richmond: What would you do if you hit the jackpot?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time ever, you have a choice of two Virginia Lottery games with jackpots over $350 million.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $356 million, while Mega Millions has grown to a whopping $393 million.

While the odds of winning are slim, that’s not stopping Richmonders from dreaming about cashing in.

8News caught up with people Friday who flocked to a popular local lotto retailer, Styles Bi-Rite, hoping to snag the winning tickets to ask what they would do with the winnings.

One of them, Lisa Moody, is no stranger when it comes to playing the lottery. And she’s pretty good at it, too. Just last year she won $19,000.

“All in one year, so that keeps me coming back,” she said, laughing.

Some lottery players commit to special strategies.

“I use a tic-tac-toe method and also some numbers I get from birthdays or numbers I see on license plates,” Lee Stephenson said.

“I heard that a lot of the winners are easy picks, so that’s the way I go,” cashier Aleigha Benfield added.

As for what they would do with the winnings …

“Pay the house off, pay the van off, help my daughter pay for college,” Irma Easter said.

“Buy me, my husband and my children a new house and car,” Benfield added.

Moody, meanwhile, said she would put her winnings to good use.

“Donate a lot to cancer research, because today I’m cancer free,” she said. “So research all the way, that’s exactly what I would do. And maybe get me a new car.”

