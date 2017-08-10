‘We protect those who protect us:’ DuPont in Chesterfield committed to hiring veterans

CHESTERFIELD Co., (WRIC) — “We protect those who protect us.”

That’s one of the mottos of the DuPont Spruance plant off of Jeff Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

“Dupont is committed to having 10 percent of their workforce represent veterans of the United States military,” said Cameron Smith, who served in the U.S. Army for a decade.

Smith says she can see that 10 percent of her veteran coworkers on a day-to-day basis.

“This person is a veteran and you know that person is a veteran,” Smith said. “There are people who are doing our janitorial services here, veterans. All the way up to our leadership on the site.”

Safety is a priority to DuPont — both in production and in how the products are used.

Veteran Rodrick Moore says he sees a military mindset in his job as a Tyvek Process Safety Management Leader.

“Make sure we’re safe and make sure everybody is safe because it’s like your ranger buddy — you always want to make sure that person who is directly beside you whether it be an engineer, an operator, or a mechanic is gonna be safe and go home safe,” Moore said.

Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex are manufactured and adapted into things like body armor, coveralls, and flame retardant clothing.

And often, these products end up on the front lines with our military.

“We’ve spoken to military veterans who have told us, “without my Kevlar armor, I might not have made it out of Iraq,'” Smith said. “And that means a lot to DuPont.”

If you have an idea for a story or hero to be featured on Virginia’s Veterans, send an email at iReport8@wric.com. You could see your favorite veterans featured on 8News.

