Walmart testing new app that would let customers skip checkout lines

(WRIC) — Walmart is testing a new app that would let customers pay for their cart on their smart phones.

Customers would be able to skip the line if they use the Scan & Go application.

It was previously developed, but it was discontinued in 2013 because customers said it was too confusing to use.

The app has since been redesigned and is being tested in Houston, Orlando and Arkansas. Those tests are expanding to the Dallas market soon.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.