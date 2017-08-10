USPS to make changes after mailing issues in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After dozens of complaints about late or missing mail, the U.S. Postal Service says it’s making changes.

In July, Congressman Donald McEachin wrote a letter to the postmaster asking why the mail problems were happening and what they were doing to fix it.

“We still have constituents that get checks in the mail and a check that doesn’t arrive on time causes all sorts of financial problems,” Congressman Donald McEachin said. “Getting bills on time, so we can pay them in a timely fashion.”

Residents like Anne Pierson, who lives in Richmond near Willow Lawn.

“We would find mail on the porch,” Pierson said. “Some of our outgoing mail, we would find in the yard and it was rained on and snowed on.”

She said their mail has been inconsistent since the winter, which is a problem for someone with a small business who mails out packages regularly.

“I can’t trust it if I’m going to be finding it in the yard,” Pierson said. “So I have to go down to the post office with them. Also to make sure the tracking code is scanned.”

In the letter to Congressman McEachin, someone from the post office said they were facing staffing issues in July. They said, “additional training and hiring of carriers is underway.”

The letter also said the post office has altered clerk schedules so carriers receive their mail earlier. Thus, allowing them to begin deliveries earlier.

Congressman McEachin said he will be checking to make sure residents see changes.

“We want to actually the implementation of the things they sent forth in that letter,” McEachin said.

As for Pierson, she said she just wants consistency.

“I want a regular, full-time mailman who is on time,” Pierson said.

Congressman McEachin said he encourages anyone who is having issues to let his office and the post office know about them.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.