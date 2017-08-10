Richmond to offer amnesty to city taxpayers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney announced Thursday that Richmond will offer tax amnesty benefits to citizens owing certain back taxes. The program will begin Monday, August 15, and run through October 16, 2017.

“This is the chance for citizens who owe to get right with the city,” said Mayor Stoney. “Our schools, police and other vital city services are paid for with tax revenues, and they’ve been shortchanged by millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.”

Taxpayers can benefit from this one-time opportunity to pay taxes without incurring or paying penalties and interest. Eligibility includes all individuals and businesses owing real estate taxes, business personal property taxes (excluding vehicles), business license taxes, admissions taxes, lodging taxes and meals taxes as of February 1, 2017. Vehicle personal property taxes and vehicle license taxes and fees are not eligible for this amnesty program.

“The city is owed tens of millions of dollars in back taxes,” said the city’s finance director John Wack. “The mayor has given us a mandate to collect these taxes, and we’re hoping our offer of amnesty will incentivize and compel citizens to step forward and satisfy these debts now.”

The full balance due (less penalties and interest) must either be paid in full by October 16, or a 6-month payment plan must be arranged for those deemed eligible, which includes those with accounts that have been assigned to one of the city’s collection agencies.

Taxpayers must sign up in person at City Hall or at Southside Plaza. Extended hours will also be offered until 7 p.m. on Thursdays August 17, September 14 and October 12, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 19, September 16 and October 14.

Citizens can call (804) 646-3954 with questions regarding real estate taxes. Call (804) 646-6662 for business personal property and business license tax questions. Call (804) 646-3631 to inquire about payment plans. For more information, click here.