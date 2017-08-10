Richmond PET Dairy plant closing; 75 employees to lose jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — PET Dairy is closing its Richmond plant, leaving 75 people without jobs.

Dean Foods Company, which owns the factory, said in a statement that the decision was made in an effort to increase efficiency.

“The decision to eliminate jobs in any part of our business is never an easy one,” the spokesperson said. “This move does not reflect the quality of work performed by our employees, but rather reflects the need to remove redundancy in our operations.”

As a result, the company said that factory located at 1505 Robin Hood Road will begin phasing out production over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the company will continue operations at its High Point, North Carolina and Winston-Salem, North Carolina locations, and the products will continue being available in the area.

