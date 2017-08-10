Police search for two suspects accused of stealing flat screen TV’s from Powhatan Walmart

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two individuals who are suspected of walking out of a Powhatan Walmart with two large flat screen TV’s.

Powhatan Crime Solvers posted several photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

If you can help identify the suspects, you are asked to please call 804-403-HELP and remain completely anonymous.

