Police ID driver killed in 2-car crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two others injured after a vehicle accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

The accident happened in the 3400 block of Courthouse Road, near the intersection with Hull Street Road, at around 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2006 Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Courthouse Road when the driver ran off the roadway into the median and struck a tree. After striking the tree, the Highlander entered the southbound lanes of Courthouse Road and struck a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner.

The driver of the 4-Runner, 55-year-old Robin Carlson of Boston Drive in Boston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and one passenger occupying the Highlander were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

The accident happened just north of Rockwood Park.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.