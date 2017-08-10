Petersburg Police hope neighborhood clean up will cut crime

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police and business leaders hope that sprucing up Delectable Heights by cutting grass and picking up trash will help bring down the crime rate.

“In past years we’ve had a lot of crime in that area, murders, shootings, some robberies,” Lt. Emanuel Chambliss with the Petersburg Police Department said.

Along Mistletoe Street, remnants of crime scene tape still litter the area. Other trash can also be found nearby, along with overgrown and abandoned lots. Police believe this invites crime.

“We’ve selected that area to clean it up and get some engagement between us and the public in that area where we’re hoping that they will come and tell us about problems that are occurring in that neighborhood and we can help them rid that neighborhood with some of the issues they’re having,” Lt. Chambliss said.

Police are partnering with the owner of the new go kart village for a city-wide day of cleaning up.William

William Sizemore, has been a victim of violent crime himself, having been attacked and having his throat cut just a few months ago. He wants to do his part.

“Petersburg is not a bad community, the guy that cut my throat, that was a freak thing,” he said. “I still walk the streets, I am still out here at night.”

After the community clean up on August 19, Sizemore plans to give anyone who helps out free go kart rides and feed them a full lunch.

“And what we would like to see is a reoccurring thing weekly where we would target different parts of the city, different parts of the community,” Sizemore said. “The citizens have to take back the streets of Petersburg and they have to report peoples unlawful activities.

The neighborhood clean up will kick off August 19 in the 300 block of Mistletoe Street. It starts at 8 a.m.

