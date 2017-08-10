Paint spill causing delays on I-64W in Eastern Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are working with VDOT and local officials to clean up after a paint spill that happened on I-64 westbound in eastern Henrico County.

The incident is causing some delays near the Laburnum Avenue exit as clean up efforts have closed the west center and right lanes and the right shoulder.

State Police said they responded to the incident at 7:10 a.m. after the paint spilled off the back of a pickup truck as a driver was merging onto I-64W in the area.

Since paint is an adhesive, several groups, including VDOT and Henrico Fire responded to the scene for cleanup and to block off the roadway.

So far, no timeline for cleanup has been established.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

