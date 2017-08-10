Mechanicsville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover County are investigating after an elderly man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Chamberlayne Road Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a 1993 Dodge pick-up was traveling north on Chamberlayne Road in the 1000 block when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and flipped over.

The driver, 84-year-old Ivan L. Habron of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

